Monday, August 28, 2017
Register now for the MoonShadow Run
2017 MoonShadow Run
Sign up today!
2.5, 5, and 10 km Fun Run
September 30th, 2017
Sign up at
www.moonshadownrun.ca
T-Shirt Deadline: Sept. 5th, 2017
Want more information? Call 403-627-4322
