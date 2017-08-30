School fees slashed as students return to class

Government of Alberta -
|Minister Eggen announces reduction in school fees at Archbishop Jordan Catholic High School in Sherwood Park
As K-12 students head back to class, families with two students taking the bus to school will save $800 or more, thanks to the elimination of transportation charges and fees for instructional supplies and materials. The parents of nearly 600,000 students from across the province will realize savings as a result of the government’s decision to eliminate fees for specific instructional supplies and materials, as well as transportation fees for those travelling more than 2.4 kilometres to their designated schools. An Act to Reduce School Fees, proclaimed in June 2017, eliminated fees for textbooks, workbooks, photocopying and printing, and paper. Transportation fees for eligible students residing more than 2.4 kilometres from their designated schools were also removed. In addition, through Budget 2017, funding is being provided to school boards to help offset any potential revenue loss as a result of this legislation.
Education Minister David Eggen spent the morning at Archbishop Jordan Catholic School in Sherwood Park, meeting with students and parents saving money on their fees this fall.
“Through the implementation of An Act to Reduce School Fees, our government has made life better and more affordable for Alberta families. Elk Island Catholic Schools is one of many school boards that should be commended for their efforts in reducing the burden of school fees for their parents. As a result, parents are now able to re-direct this money to other important family priorities.” - David Eggen, Minister of Education
