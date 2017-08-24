If you wish to know more about the program or access the guidelines and application forms, please visit www.culturetourism.alberta.ca/ahrf or contact the Program Coordinator at Carina.Naranjilla@gov.ab.ca or 780-431-2305 (toll-free by first dialling 310-0000).
Thursday, August 24, 2017
Sept. 1 deadline for Alberta Historical Resources Foundation grant
If you wish to know more about the program or access the guidelines and application forms, please visit www.culturetourism.alberta.ca/ahrf or contact the Program Coordinator at Carina.Naranjilla@gov.ab.ca or 780-431-2305 (toll-free by first dialling 310-0000).
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.