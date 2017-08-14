SGB Fitbodies Grand Opening August 23

SGB Fitbodies Grand Opening and Open House Wednesday, August 23
9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Free classes
Information Sessions, Draws, Deals and Smoothie Samples
Specials and early bird registration for Fall classes and programs. Our classes have limited space and fill fast this is a great opportunity to beat the rush and reserve a spot.
Free classes will start at:
- 9:00 am - NEW CLASS - Mobility and Flexibility
- 10:30 am - Movement Improvement ( For those with injuries, chronic issues)
- 12:05 pm - I.C.E ( Modifiable cardio)
- 5:00 pm - FIRE Information session
- 6:00 pm - MP (Metabolic Precision) 12 week nutrition program information session
- 6:30 pm - Turbo Kick (Amanda Sowiak instructor)
We will have various draws, from free smoothies to an SGB Hoodie, 50% off FIRE, 25 % off MP, free classes and much more.
Like us on Facebook and Instagram or call to learn how to get your name in the draw everyday starting on the 14th. The more times your name goes in the draw the better your chances at winning an amazing prize.
1348 McEachern Street