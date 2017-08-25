Southern Alberta UCP MLAs announce support for Brian Jean
MLA David Schneider, Brian Jean, MLA Pat Stier, MLA Wayne Anderson
Chris Davis - On August 22 three more UCP MLAs announced their endorsement of Brian Jean's bid for the leadership of the recently formed United Conservative Party (UCP), including Livingstone-Macleod MLA Pat Stier (Pincher Creek and area is part of his electoral district), Little Bow MLA David Schneider, and Highwood MLA Wayne Anderson.
Stier's endorsement was not surprising, since he endorsed Jean in an interview with the Pincher Creek Voice on June 9 of this year. In an August 22 press release about the new official endorsements Stier said “After the floor crossing in 2014, Brian rose to the occasion by bringing principled and stable leadership to Wildrose. Since that time, he helped lead conservatives together in our province and is putting forward a bold vision and solutions to getting our province back on track. He is the best leader to save Albertans from the NDP.” Eight other UCP MLAs have also endorsed Jean. All 11 sitting MLA endorsements to date for former Wildrose leader Jean have come from former Wildrose MLAs.
Also vying for leadership of the UCP are Doug Schweitzer, Jeff Callaway. and Jason Kenney. Kenney has the backing of four sitting MLAs and five former MLAs. The UCP was established in July of this year when the Progressive Conservative Association of Alberta and the Wildrose Party decided to unite to create a single conservative option to contest the next Alberta provincial election. The UCP will hold their leadership vote on October 28 of this year, after which it will hold a founding convention to set its official policies. The next Alberta general election will take place on or before May 31, 2019.
