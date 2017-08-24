Sundre RCMP investigate bear attack in Panther River area

RCMP Alberta -
Today at approximately 4:00 pm Sundre RCMP were contacted by EMS and advised that a 32-year-old male from Calgary was being transported to the Sundre hospital after being attacked by a bear in the Panther River area. Police were advised the bear attacked had occurred early this morning at approximately 9:00 am while the male was eating. The bear came out of the woods and grabbed him by the legs. The male managed to fight off further attacks and was able to hike back to his vehicle several kilometers away and drive to a lodge in the Panther River area to seek assistance.
The male was then transported by a private helicopter to the Sundre Hospital and by EMS to a Calgary area hospital. The male suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to his head and face.
Due to the remote location of the attack, there is no danger to the public at this time. The investigation has been taken over by local Fish and Wildlife.
