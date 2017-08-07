Town of Pincher Creek to appoint a special projects coordinator

Toni Lucas
- Council for the Town of Pincher Creek voted to approve an increase in the Community Services wage pool to accommodate a Special Projects Coordinator. CAO Laurie Wilgosh said it was a 1 to 2 extra day a week responsibility to an already existing position. "We'll have one person that can devoted one or two days a week to getting the structure in place, on these three particular projects." Although the expectation is for the position to be staffed in 2017 and 2018, "There could be new projects on the horizon." Council voted to authorize additional salary and wage costs to a maximum of $30,000 per year for the position.
According to Mayor Don Anderberg transportation, daycare and housing projects are stretching administrative staffing thin. "What a great opportunity to use people, or a person, that's already in our organization."
For more stories from area councils, click here
.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.