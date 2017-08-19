Recent

Weather

Saturday, August 19, 2017

Truck, skid steer, and trailer stolen near Longview


RCMP Alberta - Sometime between 5:00 pm on Tuesday August 16 and 08:00 am Wednesday August 17, 2017, a white 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck along with a 24 ft tandem wheel trailer and a Case SR250 Yellow Skid Steer were stolen from the Diamond V Ranch located at 48th St and 576 Ave between High River and Longview.

The RCMP investigation has not identified any witnesses or suspects in this investigation. If you have information about this incident, please call the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll