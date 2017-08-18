Recent

Turner Valley RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision


RCMP Alberta - At 9:09 p.m. on August 17, Turner Valley RCMP attended a serious motor vehicle collision where two motorcyclists succumbed to their injuries as a result of the collision. A 48-year-old female and 57-year-old male, both from Okotoks, were traveling eastbound on Highway 543, east of 128 Street. Early investigation indicates that the motorcyclists were attempting to pass vehicles when they both struck a truck hauling a flat deck trailer.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an investigation. As this incident remains under investigation, no further information is available in relation to the cause, or contributing factors of the collision.

