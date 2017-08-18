An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an investigation. As this incident remains under investigation, no further information is available in relation to the cause, or contributing factors of the collision.
Friday, August 18, 2017
Turner Valley RCMP investigate fatal motor vehicle collision
An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the collision scene to conduct an investigation. As this incident remains under investigation, no further information is available in relation to the cause, or contributing factors of the collision.
