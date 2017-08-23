Vehicle fire in Fort Macleod spread to a residence

RCMP Alberta -
On Monday August 21, 2017 at approximately 5:15 pm Fort Macleod RCMP along with Fort Macleod Fire Department were dispatched to a report of a vehicle fire in the 300 block of 10 Street in Fort Macleod. Large amounts of black smoke were visible from a distance as a single vehicle fire spread to a second vehicle, and then to a nearby residence. RCMP members secured the scene, cleared the involved residence and evacuated nearby residences until the fire department arrived, and were able to extinguish both vehicles and the front of the residence. Thankfully no one was injured in the incident. Both vehicles were heavily damaged from the fire. Thanks to the swift response from Fort Macleod Fire Department, the residence involved suffered mostly exterior damage and was saved from major fire involvement. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.
