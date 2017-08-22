Volunteers spruced up Pincher Creek ahead of rodeo weekend

|Co-op's Stew Postlewaite and Co-op Volunteer Barb Sabo
Toni Lucas
- Many around here know 'Old Paint' may be the nickname of a pinto horse, but new paint was visible all around the Agricultural grounds on August 16, Volunteer Lethbridge’s Project Paintbrush worked with members of Avail, Co-op and the Ag Society who collectively spruced the site up, getting it ready for the Pincher Creek Rodeo.
Various local businesses also caught the spirit, and had decorated their stores or windows in a Canadian or western theme to celebrate.
|Co-op General Manager Jim Peace
|Avail volunteers
|Picture of early volunteers from Avail, Co-op and Agricultural Society ready to paint
Photo courtesy of Volunteer Lethbridge Dana Sim
“At Avail CPA we truly care about our people, our clients, and our communities,” said AVAIL CPA, CA, Partner Stephanie Kormos. “Closing our offices for an entire day so our team members can work on a worthwhile cause like Project Paintbrush is one of the ways that we show that.” Project Paintbrush operates in the communies of Lethbridge, Pincher Creek, Taber, and Vauxhall for seniors and people who are physically and financially unable to complete the work themselves.
