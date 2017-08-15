Recent

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

'We' the Town of Pincher Creek

D. Gray, Letter to the Editor - Since moving here, I've witnessed the people of Pincher Creek, with all of their passion, determination, good humor, camaraderie and kindness.  And in these daily acts of citizenship, I can imagine the Town of Pincher Creek’s future unfolding.  All of us, regardless of who we are, should throw ourselves into that work - the joyous work of citizenship.  When the arc of progress seems slow, remember: The Town of Pincher Creek is not the project of any one person. The single most powerful word in democracy is the word "We”.  Together, ‘WE’ are the heart of Pincher Creek, Alberta.


I want to thank the Town Council and our Mayor for making the right decision on behalf of many taxpayers in the Town of Pincher Creek. Tonight (August 14, 2017) community residents of the North Hill, Foxborough and Creekside areas were galvanized as they spoke candidly to Council and the administration about the proposed Hill Crest Meadows Development Plan. They shared their perspectives about Council’s lack of engagement, economic development and accountability. It has been a long time coming

Community spirit was truly emphasised as more than 86 concerned residents filtered into the Town Hall as presenters eloquently expressed from the heart, their concerns, their knowledge and the voices of many residents who were unable to attend this important Public Hearing.

Through this whole process of gathering signatures, information and planning…

We had Courage. We had Democracy. We had Camaraderie. We had Citizenship.

Congratulations ‘We’ the Town of Pincher Creek!

D. Gray

“I know there is strength in the differences between us. I know there is comfort, where we overlap.”

