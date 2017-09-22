2017 Pincher Creek High School Rodeo

Pincher Creek High School Rodeo Club
Back L-R Martyna Lively, Sarah Kirby, Alisha Stevenson, Jackson Brathwaite, Kassi Wells, Ben Mitchell, Nelz Vance
Front L-R Danielle Hann, Hailey Grove, Waci Thomson, Morgan Dingreville, Ryatt Thomson.
Cathy Mitchell photo
Toni Lucas - Alberta High School Rodeo District 1 held the 2017 Pincher Creek Rodeo at the Pincher Creek Agricultural Grounds on September 8 to 10. This is the second high school rodeo of the season for this group and the first year the junior high students have joined the senior high students, There were 80 high school students, and 4 junior high participants, coming from all over southern Alberta. They all demonstrated grace under pressure, particularly with having to deal with smoke affecting their animals.
Altie Rutledge winner Jackson Braithwaite with Pincher Creek Rodeo Club Student President, Alisha Stevenson
Cathy Mitchell photo
The Altie Rutledge winner this year was Jackson Braithwaite. This award is presented to the local High Point contestant. Altie Rutledge was a dedicated local rodeo volunteer who passed away in 1989.
Local Results
High School Members:
Martyna Lively
Cutting Day 1 5th Day 2 2nd - Barrels Day 1 2nd Day 2 8th
Sarah Kirby
Goats Day 1 4th Day 2 11th
Alisha Stevenson
Poles Day 1 22nd Day 2 3rd - Breakaway Day 1 no info Day 2 6th - Barrels Day 1 13th Day 2 5th
Jackson Braithwaite
Tie Down 2nd - Team Roping 4th
Kassi Wells
Working Cow Horse Day 1 3rd Day 2 2nd
Ben Mitchell
Working Cow Horse Day 1 5th Day 2 3rd - Cutting Day 1 2nd Day 2 2nd, - Tie Down 3rd
Nelz Vance
Steer Wrestling 1st
Danielle Hann
Poles Day 1 13th - Goats Day 2 19th
Junior Members:
Ryatt Thomson
Goats Day 1 7th Day 2 8th
Waci Thomson
Poles Day 1 10th Day 2 6th - Ribbon Roping Day 1 3rd - Barrels Day 1 10th Day 2 10th
