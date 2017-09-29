Recent

Against the wind...

Robert Costa photo

Robert Costa says he encountered this double-decker bus three times today on the way home.  His first encounter with it was at Pincher Station, where it was "heading west at  30 - 40 km/hr, respectfully driving on the shoulder."  Costa said it was clearly an import from Britain, being a right-hand drive "and the right colour and flag."

"When I passed him I saw he had plants in the "upstairs" windows. Home Sweet Home and heading west into the wind. I can only imagine the upcoming passes in BC. Good grief!"

