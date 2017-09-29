Against the wind...

|Robert Costa photo
Robert Costa says he encountered this double-decker bus three times today on the way home. His first encounter with it was at Pincher Station, where it was "heading west at 30 - 40 km/hr, respectfully driving on the shoulder." Costa said it was clearly an import from Britain, being a right-hand drive "and the right colour and flag."
"When I passed him I saw he had plants in the "upstairs" windows. Home Sweet Home and heading west into the wind. I can only imagine the upcoming passes in BC. Good grief!"
