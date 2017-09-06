Air quality statement in effect

- M.D. of Pincher Creek near Beauvais Lake Prov. Park, Cowley, Burmis, Maycroft, Pincher Creek, and Twin Butte
- M.D. of Ranchland
- Municipality of Crowsnest Pass including Coleman and Frank
- Piikani Reserve
- Waterton Lakes Nat. Park and Blood Res. 148A
- City of Lethbridge
- Co. of Forty Mile near Skiff
- Co. of Lethbridge near Coaldale, Coalhurst, Nobleford, Barons, Picture Butte, and Turin
- Co. of Warner near Milk River, Coutts, Raymond, Stirling, New Dayton, Warner, Wrentham, Writing-On-Stone Prov. Park
- M.D. of Taber near Grassy Lake, Hwys 877 and 513, Taber, Barnwell, Vauxhall, and Hays
Smoke is causing poor air quality and reducing visibility. Smoke is expected or occurring.
Smoke from a fire in Waterton Lakes National Park is causing poor air quality in parts of southwestern Alberta. Conditions will likely improve in Lethbridge later today however closer to the foothills, Air Quality will remain poor for the coming days.
Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.
If your home is not air-conditioned, be sure the house doesn't get too warm when doors and windows are closed to keep out smoke. Exposure to too much heat can also result in illness.
In general, wearing a mask is not the best way to protect your health during a smoke event. In fact, masks may lead to a false sense of security, which may encourage increased physical activity and time spent outdoors, meaning increased exposure to smoke. They can also make breathing more difficult.
People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.
Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties. Find an indoor place that's cool and ventilated. Using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help. If you open the windows you may let in more polluted air. If your home isn't air-conditioned, consider going to a public place (library, shopping mall, recreation centre) that is air-conditioned.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.
Issued by Environment Canada, Alberta Environment and Parks and Alberta Health
