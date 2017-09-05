Recent

Weather

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Airdrie RCMP investigating theft of trailer and ATVs


RCMP Alberta - Airdrie RCMP are asking the public for information with regards to the theft of a utility trailer containing two (2) Arctic Cat ATV’s from Airdrie Spring Air on Kingsview Blvd. in Airdrie.  On September 5, 2017 at approximately 6:40 am, a lifted, black Ford ¾ ton or 1 ton truck was observed driving into the Airdrie Spring Air yard. The suspect then hooked onto a utility trailer containing two ATVs and drove off. Police are currently trying to locate the Ford truck, utility trailer, and 2 ATVs. The truck is believed to be stolen.

Anyone with further information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Nicolas Claveau at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll