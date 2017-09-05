Anyone with further information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Nicolas Claveau at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Tuesday, September 5, 2017
Airdrie RCMP investigating theft of trailer and ATVs
Anyone with further information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Nicolas Claveau at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.