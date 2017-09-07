Airdrie RCMP request assistance to identify suspects using stolen credit cards

The female suspect is described as:
· Caucasian female in her 20’s
· Straight brown hair and wearing dark-framed prescription glasses
· Wearing a burgundy Abercrombie sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers
The male suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Blonde hair and brush cut
· Wearing a green t-shirt, blue jeans, and white and black sneakers
Anyone with further information on this occurrence is asked to contact Constable Casondra Greene at the Airdrie RCMP Detachment at (403) 945-7200. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by Internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how to do). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
