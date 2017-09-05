Alberta Parks extends camping season

“We’ve had another great summer, but Albertans are still eager to get out and explore our wild spaces. That’s why we’re making life better by extending the camping season and upgrading provincial parks that previous governments neglected.” - Shannon Phillips, Minister of Environment and Parks
For the eighth consecutive year, online campground reservations surpassed previous totals. The province had 158,890 bookings as of Aug. 30, an increase of more than five per cent from the previous year.
Alberta’s 274 provincial campgrounds close at different dates, with the bulk in early to mid-October. Of the 259 campgrounds open into October, 82 will remain open until at least Oct. 31, with 37 provincial campgrounds available year-round.
Several campgrounds will be closing in coming weeks to make way for upgrades, part of a five-year, $239-million plan to revitalize and expand the system.
