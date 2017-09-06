ATV theft in Fort Macleod

RCMP Alberta -
On August 31, 2017, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a stolen black 2013 Polaris RZR side by side from a compound located on Highway 785 near Fort Macleod, AB. The theft took place sometime in the past two weeks. If you have information regarding this theft or any other crime please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at(403) 553-7200
or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
(TIPS).
