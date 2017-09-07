Beaver Mines tennis court gets upgrade

Chris Davis -
|Beaver Mines Tennis Court, Sept. 7, 2017
Installation of a new flex-court surface for the Beaver Mines tennis court is almost complete. The space-age surfacing was approved by council for the MD of Pincher Creek at their July 11 regular meeting for an approximate cost of $30,000 after several other options for the rejuvenation of the court were considered. Flex Court Canada's modular co-polymer surface has been installed on top of the existing asphalt. The material is claimed to be all-weather and self-draining. It's designed for heavy use and to absorb impact shock. According to Flex Court Canada it "also provides improved game performance, lower surface temperature from reduced heat radiation, no standing water and virtually no maintenance." It's warrantied for 15 years but is expected to last approximately twice that long. The court lines are actually coloured polymer and will not need to be repainted, with the exception of painted pickelball lines that were applied in one of the final steps of the installation process.
