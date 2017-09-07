Break in to Fort Macleod waste water treatment plant

|Stolen meter reader
On September 7, the Fort Macleod RCMP received a report of a break and enter at the town's waste water treatment plant. The break in occurred sometime overnight between Wednesday September 6th and Thursday September 7. Suspects gained entry through a perimeter fence and then to the building itself where numerous items were stolen. Included in the stolen items was a meter reader. This electronic device (pictured) is unique and could be identifiable if found discarded or offered up for sale.
If you have witnessed suspicious people or vehicles in the area of the waste water treatment plant in Fort Macleod or if you have information about this crime please contact the Forat Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1.800.222.8477 (TIPS), by internet atwww.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers [www.crimestoppers.ab.ca] for instructions on how). You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), the recovery of stolen property, and/or a seizure of illicit drugs, you may be eligible for a cash reward.
