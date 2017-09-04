Recent

Canada implementing new “X” gender designation


Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada - As of August 31, 2017, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is providing interim measures for individuals requesting an “X” in the sex field in their Canadian citizenship and/or immigration document, passport, or other travel document. These interim measures will be available until the Department is able to print an “X” in these documents.

Until the Department is able to print and issue these documents with an “X,” anyone with an existing designation other than female (“F”) or male (“M”) in their identity documents (such as a birth certificate, and/or passport or other travel document issued by another country), must choose either “F” or “M” when applying for an IRCC document.

