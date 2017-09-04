Until the Department is able to print and issue these documents with an “X,” anyone with an existing designation other than female (“F”) or male (“M”) in their identity documents (such as a birth certificate, and/or passport or other travel document issued by another country), must choose either “F” or “M” when applying for an IRCC document.
Monday, September 4, 2017
Canada implementing new “X” gender designation
