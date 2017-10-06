Candidates announced for area elections

Updated October 6, 2017
Election Day is October 16, 2017 for the MD and Town of Pincher Creek. Advance polling for both municipalities will be held on October 11, 2017.
Town of Pincher Creek candidates:
Mayor (1 position):
Don Anderberg (incumbent)
Dianne Gray
Councillors (6 positions):
Mark Barber (incumbent)
Tim Blake
Wayne Elliott (incumbent)
Lorne Jackson (incumbent)
Scott Korbett
Brian McGillivray
Sussanne O’Rourke
Douglas Thornton (incumbent)
MD of Pincher Creek candidates:
Division 1:
Quentin Stevick (incumbent) - acclaimed
Division 2:
Rick Lemire
Fred Schoening (incumbent)
Division 3:
Bev Everts
Tom Judd
Garry Marchuk (incumbent)
Division 4:
Brian Hammond (incumbent) - acclaimed
Division 5:
Ernie Olsen
Terry Yagos (incumbent)
Village of Cowley:
At this point (September 25), there will not be an election for Cowley Village Council, as there were not enough candidates to fill the necessary positions. More information about Cowley is anticipated. The matter is now in the hands of Alberta Municipal Affairs.Candidate Training
Livingstone Range School Division
Ward One
(2 Trustees to be elected)
Nanton, Stavely, Claresholm, Granum
John McKee (incumbent)
Jaye Swanson
Bradley Toone (incumbent)
Jacqui Vanderfluit
Ward Two
(2 Trustees to be elected)
Crowsnest Pass, Lundbreck
Gregory Alan Long
Kristy Stevens (incumbent)
Clara Yagos (incumbent)
Ward Three
(3 Trustees to be elected)
Pincher Creek, Fort Macleod
(Jim) James W. Burdett
Lori Hodges (incumbent)
Terri Stano
Holy Spirit School Board
Judy Lane (incumbent) has been acclaimed as the one Trustee for Ward 4 (Pincher Creek and Area)
