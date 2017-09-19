Recent

Candidates announced for Town and MD of Pincher Creek elections


Election Day is October 16, 2017 for the MD and Town of Pincher Creek.  Advance polling for both municipalities will be held on October 11, 2017.

Town of Pincher Creek candidates (official):

Mayor (1 position):
Don Anderberg (incumbent) 
Dianne Gray

Councillors (6 positions):
Mark Barber (incumbent) 
Tim Blake
Wayne Elliott (incumbent) 
Lorne Jackson (incumbent) 
Scott Korbett
Brian McGillivray
Sussane O’Rourke
Douglas Thornton (incumbent)

MD of Pincher Creek candidates:

Division 1:
Quentin Stevick (incumbent) - acclaimed

Division 2:
Rick Lemire
Fred Schoening (incumbent)

Division 3:
Bev Everts
Tom Judd
Garry Marchuk (incumbent)

Division 4:
Brian Hammond (incumbent) - acclaimed

Division 5:
Ernie Olsen
Terry Yagos (incumbent)

Village of Cowley:
No candidates.

Candidate Training

The SLGM, in partnership with Alberta Municipal Affairs, will be offering five (5) training sessions for potential candidates and their campaign workers in various cities across Alberta. There is no charge for these sessions - but attendees must register. Click here for more information.

