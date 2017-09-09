Cardston and Pincher Creek Health Centres limiting visitors due to smoke

Due to the Waterton fire, the air quality in these communities is suffering, and people with frail health and respiratory issues can be severely affected by the smoke.
Alberta Health Services is asking people to postpone visiting Cardston and Pincher Creek hospitals until further notice, to protect the health of patients and staff at these facilities.
We thank everyone for their patience and understanding until conditions improve.
How does this make any sense? More people will need a doctor because of smoke and problems breathing so you're taking less patients? Not very helpful or community minded. We are all suffering from the smoke, we can't get away from it. Seeing less patients isn't going to lessen the smoke, but it is going to affect those who need help and will now feel like they can't seek it. Lump of coal for you AHS.