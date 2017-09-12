Cardston County Mandatory Evacuation for selected areas

Cardston County Mandatory Evacuation for all areas between Waterton Park and Range Road 281 (Highway 800) from the U.S Border North to Township Road 40. Take all necessary precautions. Follow the directions of local authorities. Visibility will be affected. Avoid the area.
There is a serious fire which is affecting our community. Smoke may severely reduce visibility and create hazardous road conditions.
Cardston County has declared a State of Local Emergency. Fire has left Waterton Park and has entered the County. Extreme smoke conditions.
Evacuation Centre is located at 1050 Main Street in the Town of Cardston, Phone Number is 403-653-4977.
This mandatory evacuation will be reassessed within the next 24 hours. Evacuees will be notified accordingly.
