Castle Wildland Provincial Park closed due to fire conditions

This morning a closure of the Castle Provincial Park and Wildland Park was made official. Record dry conditions, the relatively close proximity of the wildfire burning near the border of Waterton Lakes National Park, Castle Wildland Provincial Park, and within the BC Provincial Park of Akaminia-Kishinena, necessitated this closure as a way to mitigate additional risk to the public. It is estimated that the fire is still near 20 kilometres away from Castle Mountain Resort and a full-scale evacuation is NOT being considered at this time.
The Castle Parks closure and forestry protection area (zones 1-3) area closure has implications for residents and potential guests of Castle Mountain Resort:
Guests
- Guest access is not permitted to Castle Mountain Resort at this time. No guest permits will be issued by Alberta Environment and Parks staff. All hiking trails / recreational activities at Castle Mountain Resort area are now closed.
- Alberta Environment and Parks (AEP) will begin controlling access to Castle Mtn. / Castle Parks region immediately, at the entrance of the Castle Provincial Park via HWY-774 (past Beaver Mines) and via Lynx Creek access points. These access points will be staffed 24/7.
Residents (whose primary residence IS Castle Mountain Resort)
- Those who make Castle Mountain Resort their primary home will be permitted access to their homes (by permit only). Overnight stays permitted, no hour of travel restrictions.
- Residents must proceed directly to their home once passing through AEP access points
- All hiking trails / recreational activities at Castle Mountain Resort are closed to residents
- Residents must apply for a permit, in person, at either the Pincher Creek Fire Hall or the Blairmore (Crowsnest Pass) Ranger Station. Hours are anticipated to be 8 AM to 8 PM daily (starting Tuesday, Sept 5).
- Proof of primary residency will be required (as indicated on your license, utility bill, letter from landlord)
Residents (whose primary residence is NOT Castle Mountain Resort)
- Property owners or residents whose primary residence is NOT Castle Mountain Resort will be granted limited access (by permit only)
- Access will be limited to a 5 consecutive hour stay, once per 72 hour period. Overnight stays will not be permitted. Access will only be permitted between the hours of 8 AM and 8 PM
- Residents must proceed directly to their home once passing through AEP access points
- All hiking trails / recreational activities at Castle Mountain Resort are closed to residents
- Residents must apply for a permit, in person, at either the Pincher Creek Emergency Services (655 Charlotte St., Pincher Creek, AB) or the Blairmore Ranger Station (11901 19 Ave., Blairmore, AB). Hours are anticipated to be 8 AM to 8 PM daily (starting Tuesday, Sept 05)
Essential Staff
- Essential (currently employed) staff will be permitted access to the resort to maintain basic resort functions and essential, AEP approved maintenance activities.
- Resort Management will contact staff directly on permitting requirements
