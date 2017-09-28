Chief Mountain closes for the season, Wild Horse resuming normal hours

Additionally, the Wild Horse port of entry will be resuming its regular hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on October 1, 2017. The port of Wild Horse is located 145 km (90 miles) south of Medicine Hat on Highway 41.
From May to August, officers at Chief Mountain welcomed 68,000 travellers in 25,000 vehicles. From May to August, officers at Wild Horse welcomed 17,000 travellers in 8,000 vehicles.
