Thursday, September 28, 2017

Chief Mountain closes for the season, Wild Horse resuming normal hours


The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) advises travellers that the Chief Mountain port of entry will close for the season at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2017. It will re-open for the next summer season on May 15, 2018. Chief Mountain is located along Highway 6 in Alberta.

Additionally, the Wild Horse port of entry will be resuming its regular hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) on October 1, 2017. The port of Wild Horse is located 145 km (90 miles) south of Medicine Hat on Highway 41.

From May to August, officers at Chief Mountain welcomed 68,000 travellers in 25,000 vehicles. From May to August, officers at Wild Horse welcomed 17,000 travellers in 8,000 vehicles.

