Monday, September 25, 2017

Clara Yagos for LRSD Ward 2 Trustee

Make Education a Priority!!
On October 16
RE-ELECT
CLARA YAGOS
For
School Trustee
Ward 2

Experience, Commitment, 
Understanding, Compassion,
Belief in Consultation, Collaboration.

Experience: 

  • Trustee for Ward 2 for two terms. 
  • retired Teacher and Administrator. 
  • guard with Corp of Commissionaires at Pincher Creek RCMP detachment 
  • served as Chair of Policy Committee, Labour Relations Committee and trustee representative to Alberta S.W. Regional Economic Development Alliance. 
  • currently involved with Friends of the Crowsnest Community Library Society; Patton Park Society. 
  • formerly on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Crowsnest Pass; Pincher Creek Women's Emergency Shelter; FCSS in Pincher Creek. 

Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. John Dewey

