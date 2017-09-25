Clara Yagos for LRSD Ward 2 Trustee

Make Education a Priority!!
On October 16
RE-ELECT
CLARA YAGOS
For
School Trustee
Ward 2
Experience, Commitment,
Understanding, Compassion,
Experience:
- Trustee for Ward 2 for two terms.
- retired Teacher and Administrator.
- guard with Corp of Commissionaires at Pincher Creek RCMP detachment
- served as Chair of Policy Committee, Labour Relations Committee and trustee representative to Alberta S.W. Regional Economic Development Alliance.
- currently involved with Friends of the Crowsnest Community Library Society; Patton Park Society.
- formerly on the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Crowsnest Pass; Pincher Creek Women's Emergency Shelter; FCSS in Pincher Creek.
Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself. John Dewey
