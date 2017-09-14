Coaldale RCMP want to return circular prisim and optical plummet to owner

RCMP Alberta -
On August 22, 2017, the Coaldale RCMP recovered found property (pictured above) near the Jennie Emery Elementary School in Coaldale. This property is described as being a Pro Precision Circular Prism and Optical Plummet. Both are believed to be used for surveying. If you are missing this type of property please contact the Coaldale Municipal RCMP at (403) 345-5552
. Verification of ownership will be required prior to release.
