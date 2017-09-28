Recent

Weather

Thursday, September 28, 2017

Date arranged online ends in robbery in Springbrook


RCMP Alberta - RCMP continue to investigate a robbery that occurred on a rural road south of Springbrook Airport that left a male with serious injuries. The victim reported he met a female through an online date and drove to a rural location south of the Springbrook airport. While parked in the area the victim was approached by three additional suspects and attacked. The incident appeared to be a planned robbery.

The three additional suspects included two males and a female with a medium build.

Blackfalds victim services continues to provide support to the victim.

If you have information about this incident, please call the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at (403) 885-3300 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll