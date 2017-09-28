Date arranged online ends in robbery in Springbrook

The three additional suspects included two males and a female with a medium build.
Blackfalds victim services continues to provide support to the victim.
If you have information about this incident, please call the Blackfalds RCMP Detachment at (403) 885-3300 or call your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stopperswww.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).
