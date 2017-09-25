Dianne Gray for Mayor of Pincher Creek

The voice we deserve.
The change we need.
I see the Town of Pincher Creek becoming a vibrant and sustainable community. We have the potential to adapt to changing circumstances that will fuel our success. As a Community committed to transparent, meaningful change- OUR job has just begun.
LET’S TAP INTO PINCHER CREEK’S POTENTIAL TOGETHER!
Vision
- Lead through innovation
- To lead with transparency and respect
- Encourage and support community involvement
- Revitalize downtown
- Expand the town’s economic base
Initial Actions
- Freeze & reform municipal taxes
- Stimulate economic development
- Streamline administration
Key Actions
- Expand our business profile
- Review and assess tax roll systems
- Update policies and bylaws to reflect current community needs
- Assess and streamline town administration
Mission: To create solutions that meet community challenges, build a strong, community through education, economics, engagement and collaboration.
- Stimulating the economy,
- infrastructure and capacity,
- Taxation controls
- Administrative reforms
Background
- A seasoned Social Worker for 25 years.
- A lifelong learner.
- Researcher, policy and program developer, grant writer and social justice advocate. I have been an Incident Commander and fire fighter for several rural disasters, from fire’s, ice jams, to floods.
- Worked with restorative justice initiatives, people suffering from PTSD, mental health and addiction issues.
- In the Town of Pincher Creek, I am involved with many community groups.
Values
- I believe a community’s human spirit motivates growth.
- I believe in the power of social engagement.
- I see dedication and passion in our community. I share this same passion as our Town of Pincher Creek is my home.
I offer my skills , dedication & experiences to the Town of Pincher Creek as your Mayor.
STIMULATING ECONOMIC INITIATIVES
We should be asking ourselves what mix of policies will lead to a dynamic and widespread economic security, entrepreneurial innovation and upward mobility. We should be guided by what works and enriches our Town of Pincher Creek.
To build economic capacity:
Bring good manufacturing jobs to Pincher Creek:
- Invest in public-private partnerships between federal /provincial agencies, private businesses, universities, and community colleges that will help develop manufacturing technologies and capabilities.
- Investment attraction plan.
- Expand Economic Development and monitor the Chamber of Commerce's efforts to promote local and regional investments.
Increasing energy security though clean energy investments, by:
- Make the renewable energy Tax Credit permanent and refundable.
- Creating an Energy Efficiency Program
An investment in infrastructure, that would include:
- A "Fix It First" program to focus on urgent infrastructure repairs and updates.
- A Partnership to Renew Main Street, aimed at increasing private investment in business infrastructure.
Rebuild the housing sector by establishing a community design.
Launch talks on a comprehensive trade agreement with “Sister Cities”
Downtown incentives for new businesses and landlords of leased buildings.
Multi-family housing incentives for developers.
Create a Downtown Business Improvement Association Façade Improvement Program and funding.
Venture Capital Programs.
Establish an annual assessment and Policy on the local Mill Rate and Tax roll.
Invest in science and technology (particularly for the youth).
Invest in early childhood education by supporting provincial efforts to provide pre-school access to low-and-moderate income families to boost literacy skills.
Investing in education, by:
- Redesigning day cares, preschools, rewarding schools that develop new partnerships with colleges and employers;
- Support a Community College to Career Fund
Ensure veterans and AISH recipients receive appropriate benefits, education, and job opportunities.
Invest in a Community Arts Program - theatre, music, plays, (In town those who have no to limited transportation and funds).
Increase Farmer’s Market brand and location - “Made in Pincher Creek”.
Animal Hydrotherapy for Southern Alberta.
Enhance Food Security programs.
Develop a sustainable Tourism & Culture Plan.
Acquisition of diverse funding streams.
Create an annual Economic Stimulation Package for the Town of Pincher Creek.
Strengthen financial policies and procedures.
Strengthening support for micro, small and medium-sized private sector businesses.
Research initiatives and their funding.
Intergenerational business mentorship programs with youth and seniors
Establish a rejuvenating store front to raise money for youth programs and educate youth on the fine art of retail.
Invest in National and regional initiatives on rural economic programs and memberships such as:
- Canadian Rural Revitalization Foundation
- Alberta Women’s Entrepreneurial Association
- Indigenous and multi-cultural funding
Right now, you might not be sure how to vote, or, given the current state of politics, if you even want to vote. You might wonder if your vote even matters.
It does. Every vote matters.
In the last Town of Pincher Creek election, just a handful of voters (5.6% to be precise) made the difference in electing our Town Council.
In that same election, eligible Town of Pincher Creek voters didn’t cast a ballot.
It’s time for change. And it starts with you. Show your love for Canada’s ’s democracy by taking the Voter Pledge – and together we’ll vote in a new Council that we all need and Town deserves.
