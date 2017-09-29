Doug Thornton for Town of Pincher Creek Council

(ad)
I am privileged to have grown up in Pincher Creek. Graduating from Matthew Halton I went on to RCMP Depot Division, then returned to southern Alberta to raise our family, go into business, become a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) and start other ventures in southern Alberta. I am proud to have been the Charter President of Rotary Club of Pincher Creek and to have served as Chair of the Board of Governors of Lethbridge College.
I have served two terms, a total of 7 years, on Pincher Creek town council. I am running for election again so we can continue the progress.
In the last 4 years your council and administration have been forward thinking in planning how to grow the town of Pincher Creek.
We have obtained significant grants from other levels of federal and provincial government to support those initiatives, which are now at an important phase in the development.
I look forward to opportunity to continue moving those projects forward.
These include:
- Completing Crestview Lodge;
- Utilizing the $349K grant for planning/implementing the transportation pilot project;
- Completing plans for collaborative and innovative approach to affordable housing;
- Ensuring our families can rely on quality childcare services;
- Supporting the invaluable volunteer commitment that has gained award-winning recognition;
- Making our downtown a vibrant place for both residents and visitors;
- Keeping our community at the leading edge of telecommunication innovations and highspeed connectivity.
Importantly, the province is enacting significant changes to the Municipal Government Act and this will require negotiations on a lot of issues; it is vital to have councillors who have learned that legislation and understand the complexities and implications.
Let’s continue to build upon the competitive advantages we have …. the quality of life and the investment opportunities, to create meaningful jobs and roles on the community.
- If elected I will continue to build upon the foundation for innovative growth initiatives.
- We have an economic development plan and the skills to execute it.
- We have researched ways to a vibrant downtown, and we have plans to implement.
- We have collaborated with neighbouring communities, and understand that success for one of us is success for all of us.
Your council needs to have the patience to thoroughly understand the issues and not be sidetracked with simple solutions to complex problems.
Your council need to be proactive, not reactive. Municipal governance has specification, legislation and implications than are not always evident at first glance. A council works for the good of all concerned and a good council will help inspire a balanced approach to growing the community and the tax base.
We have exciting new provincial developments in tourism and parks, renewable energy technologies and municipal development. We need to focus on this potential to attract new people and investment.
Let’s maintain our positive attitude and see the possibilities.
Pincher Creek has the potential to continue to be a shining example of a healthy and sustainable and innovative community. Let’s continue the progress!
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.