Duane Filipuzzi resigns from Pincher Creek Town Council

Toni Lucas -
|Duane Filipuzzi (file photo)
Town of Pincher Councillor Duane Filipuzzi resigned from his council seat at the regular meeting of council for the Town of Pincher Creek on Monday evening, September 11, 2017. "My family and I, we have been working on relocating to Lethbridge, and that has since become a reality. So, due to the timelines of the property sales and whatever, I'm unable to stick around to the next election under the guidelines of the municipal government act. So as of the end of today's meeting, I will be submitting my letter of resignation to Laurie (Town CAO Laurie Wilgosh)
as per the requirements of the act. Today will be my last meeting as a councillor." Filipuzzi said Hedderick Insurance. which is owned by his family, will continue to operate in the area, so they will continue to be around. He thanked the council for his experience as a councillor, and Mayor Don Anderberg thanked him for his service. Filipuzzi was elected to council in a January 11, 2016 by-election.
