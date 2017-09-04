Encroaching fire results in Waterton Lakes National Park closures

|Fire Weather Index September 3, 2017 from Alberta Wildfire
- Waterton Lakes National Park Fire Bans and area closures
- Calgary Forest Area Advisory
"A Parks Canada national incident management team is on site in the national park, along with three initial attack crews and three helicopters. Additional fire management resources are arriving. Parks Canada is coordinating with Alberta and British Columbia."
Pincher Creek Emergency Services is part of the coordinated response.
Smoke from fires in Montana, Idaho, Washington, and British Columbia has had a considerable negative effect on air quality in the region.
The following areas of Waterton Lakes National Park were ordered closed to all traffic and travel on Sunday, September 3 (please note that this is a developing situation) The same information was in an update posted today, September 4:
- All off trail hiking/scrambling/climbing in Waterton Lakes National Park
- All of Red Rock Parkway
- Crandell Campground
- All backcountry campgrounds
- Any visitor use of Cameron Lake
- All hiking trails in Waterton Lakes National Park with the exception of the Townsite and Kootenai Brown Trail, Linnet Lake Trail, Bear’s Hump Trail, Bertha Falls/Bertha Lake Trail, Lakeshore Trail, Horseshoe Basin/Oil Basin Loop Trail, Wishbone Trail, Vimy Trail, Crypt Lake/Hell Roaring Falls Trail.
Akamina Parkway and Cameron Lake Day-Use Area remain open at this time; however, Cameron Lake is closed to any visitor use.
Please note that this information may change at any time. More closures are anticipated. We will update this story as necessary in the coming days.
Violators may be charged under the Canada National Parks Act to a maximum penalty of $25,000.
At 10:00 am Monday September 4 (updated) Wildfire Alberta reported Alberta's Fire Danger Ratings to be low in west central Alberta, moderate to high in the boreal zones, and high to extreme in the southern east slopes/mountain parks (which includes Waterton).
***
Calgary Forest Area Advisory
Agriculture and Forestry Fire Behaviour Advisory
Issued September 03, 2017
Fire danger values will continue to climb for the Calgary Forest Area for today’s advisory period. Four Calgary weather stations are reporting Build Up Indices (BUI’s) now greater than 200 and two more will probably join them within the next 2 to 3 days. An upper ridge is again building over the Province that will continue the warm temperatures, low humidity’s and brisk winds that have been experienced there for the last number of weeks. A surface high over east central Alberta during today’s advisory period will bring upslope (east) winds which will elevate humidity’s up somewhat over the Crow region but no precipitation is expected south of Calgary, with a chance of showers north of Calgary. After this, a cold front approaching from BC will spike the Fire Weather Index (FWI) values by Thursday. Easy burning conditions with fast rates of spread and very intense crown fire continue to be in effect over the most if not all of the Calgary Forest Area. The forest fire conditions are highlighted by fires burning close to the CFA in southeastern BC which have exhibited large late evening runs.
***
***
|Canadian Wildland Fire Information System map of national wildfire risks (September 4, 2017)
- Red (Extreme): Fast-spreading, high-intensity crown fire. Very difficult to control. Suppression actions limited to flanks, with only indirect actions possible against the fire's head.
- Orange (Very High): High-intensity fire with partial to full crown involvement. Head fire conditions beyond the ability of ground crews; air attack with retardant required to effectively attack fire's head.
Wildfires in British Columbia:
A screencap of the BC Wildfire Service Active Wildfire Map at 2:00 pm September 4.
There were 141 wildfires in British Columbia larger than 0.01 hectares as of midnight September 3.
