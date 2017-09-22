Estimated ED wait times in AHS South Zone now online

The wait times posted reflect an estimate of how long it takes from being assessed by a triage nurse in the emergency department to being seen by a physician.
The times are calculated through a software system that uses current data from the facility that compares the number of people in the emergency department and how sick they are with how many resources are available and required to treat those patients.
This calculation does not take into account seriously ill patients, who will be seen immediately, and patients with non-urgent concerns, who may wait longer to be seen depending on resources.
Wait times do not represent the total time patients may spend at the hospital.
