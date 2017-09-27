Recent

Weather

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Ethan Choi earns first place at ASAA golf provincials



Pincher Creek's Ethan Choi earned First Place South Zone in the Boys Individual category at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association's 2017 Golf Provincials held September 25/26 The Links (Spruce Grove) and the Stony Plain Golf Course.  Chi was in first place going into yesterday's final with a score of 70, two points ahead of his closest competitor.  Yesterday he won the tournament with a score 69, five strokes ahead of his closest competitor, for a combined score of 139, a full 8 points ahead of second place.

Other Ethan Choi career highlights to date according to ASAA:
  • T2 – 2017 MJT Paradise
  • 1st – 2016 Alberta Bantam Championships – shot 59
  • T7 – 2016 Canadian Junior Boys Championship
  • Participated in 2016 US Junior Amateur Championship
  • 2016 Bantam Boys Player of the Year

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll