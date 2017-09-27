Ethan Choi earns first place at ASAA golf provincials

Congratulations Ethan!!! 2017 ASAA Golf Champion! The whole community was cheering you on!! We are so proud of you!! #hs4 #stmikespc @ASAA pic.twitter.com/HLKGqQ3mGp— St. Michael's School (@stmichaelspc) September 27, 2017
Pincher Creek's Ethan Choi earned First Place South Zone in the Boys Individual category at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association's 2017 Golf Provincials held September 25/26 The Links (Spruce Grove) and the Stony Plain Golf Course. Chi was in first place going into yesterday's final with a score of 70, two points ahead of his closest competitor. Yesterday he won the tournament with a score 69, five strokes ahead of his closest competitor, for a combined score of 139, a full 8 points ahead of second place.
Other Ethan Choi career highlights to date according to ASAA:
- T2 – 2017 MJT Paradise
- 1st – 2016 Alberta Bantam Championships – shot 59
- T7 – 2016 Canadian Junior Boys Championship
- Participated in 2016 US Junior Amateur Championship
- 2016 Bantam Boys Player of the Year
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.