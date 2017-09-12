Evacuation Alert for parts of Cardston County

Issued: Mon Sep 11 11:44 PM 2017
There is a serious fire which is affecting a community. Smoke may severely reduce visibility and create hazardous road conditions.
Cardston County has Declared a State of Local Emergency. Fire has left Waterton Park and has entered the County. extreme smoke
Evaluation Centre Located at the civic center 67 - 3rd Ave West in the Town of Cardston.
Instructions:
Evacuate immediately all areas between Waterton Park and Range Road 281 (Highway 800) from the U.S Border North to Township Road 40. Take all necessary precautions. Follow the directions of local authorities. Visibility will be affected. Avoid the area.
