Evacuation Alert in effect for Waterton Lakes National Park

Parks Canada - Parks Canada has issued an Evacuation Alert for all areas in Waterton Lakes National Park. There is no immediate threat, but this pre-emptive action allows us to be ready for a forecasted change in weather in a couple days.
A wildfire that started west of Waterton in the Flathead valley is currently burning out of control. It has expanded to over 4,500 hectares in size and has burned into the northwest corner of Waterton near Sage Pass.
Because of the potential danger to life and health, Parks Canada has issued an Evacuation Alert for the following areas: All areas in Waterton Lakes National Park with the exception of Highway 5/6 and the Chief Mountain Highway.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary. Visitors and residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions. Please see the attached map.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT
- Locate all family members or co-workers and designate which Reception Centre or location outside the evacuation area you will meet up at, should an evacuation be called while separated;
- Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc). Have these items readily available for quick departure;
- Prepare to move any disabled persons, children and pets and/or livestock;
- Arrange to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order, including ensuring the transportation is fueled up. If you need transportation assistance please advise the individual providing notice of the evacuation, any park staff or RCMP. Advance arrangements can be made by calling our Information Line at 403-859-5109;
- Arrange accommodation for your family if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required;
- Monitor news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.
- Further information will be issued should the situation change.
- Move firewood piles, lumber, trailers, storage sheds as far away as possible from your homes.
- Store patio furniture and decorative pieces away from your home when you are not around
IF AN EVACUATION IS ORDERED
- You will be given notice in person or over the phone by park staff or other emergency personnel. Emergency personnel will check all houses and locations and mark them when cleared;
- You must leave the park within one hour of formal notice;
- If a resident or homeowner, close all doors and windows, shut off propane or natural gas. RCMP and Parks Canada Wardens will provide security during the evacuation period;
- Travel will only be permitted out of the park. Admittance to evacuated areas will be limited to emergency vehicles.
For more information contact our Information Line at 403-859-5109.
