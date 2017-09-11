Evacuation Alert issued for some MD of Pincher Creek residents

Municipal District No. 9
Mandatory Evacuation Notice
September 11, 2017
2227 hrs
A Mandatory Evacuation Alert is being issued to be the residents South of Township Road 3-0 within Township 02, Range 29.
Residents of this area should leave the area.
A reception center has been activated at the Vertical Church, located at 1200 Ken Thornton Blvd. Residents should register at the reception center or call 403-904-8016.
Residents are strongly encouraged to download the Alberta Emergency Alert app. Instructions can be found at www.emergencyalert.alberta.ca/. Listen to the local radio station, Real Country, found at 92.7 fm and visit the MD of Pincher Creek website for further updates, including important links related to Kenow (Waterton) Wildfire, and air quality information.
