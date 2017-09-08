Evacuation Order issued for Waterton Lakes National Park

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY
All evacuees are strongly recommended to register at the Reception and Evacuation Centre located in Pincher Creek at the Vertical Church (1200 Ken Thornton Blvd., located just south of Co-op and Vista Village.
The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:
- All areas in Waterton Lakes National Park, including the Waterton Park townsite and all front-country and back-country trails, facilities and areas except for Highways 5 and 6 and the Chief Mountain border crossing.
WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
- You must leave the area immediately;
- Follow the travel route provided on the map (see below);
- If you need transportation assistance to leave Waterton, please (a) advise the individual providing you with this in-person notice, (b) go to Waterton Park Community Centre or (c) call 403-859-5109 if you cannot do (a) or (b);
- Close all windows and doors;
- Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators and freezers;
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock;
- Gather your family: take a neighbour or someone who needs help;
- Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, important documents, and keys) only if they are immediately available;
- Take pets in pet kennels or on leash;
- Do not use the telephone unless you need emergency service;
- Emergency personnel will check all houses and locations and mark them when cleared;
- Travel will only be permitted out of the park. Admittance at the Waterton Lakes National Park gate will be limited to emergency vehicles.
All evacuees are strongly recommended to register at the Reception and Evacuation Centre located in Pincher Creek at the Vertical Church (1200 Ken Thornton Blvd., located just south of Co-Op and Vista Village), even if you do not require assistance. Registering will provide a record that you were evacuated and enable authorities to contact you with any new information. You can register by email to mdinfo@mdpinchercreek.ab.ca (put in subject line: "Evac Registration") or by phoning 403-904-0021. Please provide name, number in party and contact phone number.
YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY
For more details call our Information Line at 403-859-5109.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.