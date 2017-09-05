Recent

Tuesday, September 5, 2017

Forest area closures public access permitting locations

Alberta Agriculture and Forestry Wildfire Branch permit location at Pincher Creek Fire Hall

If anyone  believes that they need access to any of the public lands in Fire Zones 1, 2, and 3, which are currently under a Forest Area Closure order, limited access may be granted by permit at the following locations:
  • Pincher Creek Emergency Services - 655 Charlotte St., Pincher Creek, AB
  • Blairmore Ranger Station - 11901 19 Ave., Blairmore, AB 
  • Chain Lakes Provincial Park Administrative Building - Twp. Rd. 144A, Highway 22, Longview, AB
  • Calgary Fire Centre - 8660 Bearspaw Dam Rd. NW, Calgary, AB 
Permit locations are staffed from 8:00 am to - 8:00 pm starting September 5.

