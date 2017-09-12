Four candidates to vie for UCP leadership

According to a United Conservative Party (UCP) press released issued earlier today, the deadline to enter into the UCP leadership contest has now passed, and four candidates have officially applied. "Jeff Callaway, Brian Jean, Jason Kenney and Doug Schweitzer have all provided the required application information and financial deposits by the deadline of 5 PM today," according to Leadership Election Committee Chair Robyn Henwood. "The applications for all four will now be reviewed by the Leadership Contestant Nomination Committee. We we look forward to a productive and exciting contest." The new leader of the UCP will be chosen though a preferential ballot process conducted by online and phone voting ending at 5:00 pm on October 28, 2017. An official debate will be held in Calgary on September 20.
