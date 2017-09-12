Going through Hell

We do what we can to help each other “keep going”, though often we are tempted by bursts of anger. We grit out teeth when we hear others say “The Town” is required to provide all protective services because we pay our taxes. We fume when we are reminded of the importance of conserving water, but notice who still has green lawns…
Lessons learned from living through successive years of drought has been invaluable for me. Constant water shortages and the need to learn rules imposed at the Public Bath House, during four years in South Korea, are not to be forgotten.
It is as we talk about our fears and share our experiences that we help each other keep going. Even when the rains come, how much and how long will it take to reduce the risks? To replenish and restore? What evidence of the stress will be reflected through our physical and mental health status? What spiritual reserves can we call forth?
Rodney Atkins wrote song lyrics based on Churchill’s advice. In part they read, “The good news is there’s angels everywhere on the street / Holdin’ out a hand to pull you back on your feet …” The chorus suggests “(If) you’re on your knees keep prayin’.”
At any time, even while fear constricts our throats, we can reach out and be an angel to another. The Spirit, which dwells in each of us, helps us help each other keep going through the darkness.
Very encouraging. Thank you, Joyce. :DReplyDelete