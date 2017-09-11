ICE arrests former youth camp director in Medicine Hat

This investigation began in November 2016 when the U.S. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children passed on information about a social media user uploading child pornography to the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre in Ottawa, who subsequently referred the case to ICE.
The electronic devices seized will be sent to ICE’s forensic examination team, who will conduct a thorough search.
Anyone with information about this investigation or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or www.cybertip.ca. For more information about how to recognize signs of child abuse, and other resources, please visit the Sheldon Kennedy Child Advocacy Centre website at www.sheldonkennedycac.ca.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime. Members of the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service, and RCMP work in ALERT.
