Join Joe's Weight Training and Fitness Club

It's time to get back in shape!
Join Joe's Weight Training and Fitness Club
Location Pincher Creek Golf Club northwest entrance (Downstairs)
Hours: 5:00 am - Midnight (Open 7 days a week.)
Joes is a non-profit club administered by volunteers

FEES
Adult (18 and older)
Single Workout $ 5.00
Monthly Pass $ 30.00 (Family Pass $ 45.00)
6 Month Pass $160.00 (Family Pass $225.00)
Yearly Pass $300.00 (Family Pass $375.00)

*A family includes any two parents and children under the age  of 18 living in the same household.


Seniors (60+) & Youth (Under 18)
Single Workout $ 3.00
Monthly Pas $ 20.00
6 Month Pass $100.00
Yearly Pass $180.00 (Two Seniors - $300.00)
Registration information is posted at the gym.

