Kenow Fire Situation Update Twin Butte Community Hall September 8

INFORMATION MEETING
Kenow Fire Situation Update
Twin Butte Community Hall
Friday, September 8, 2017
7:00 pm
Council for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek No. 9 invites you to an information
meeting to provide an update on the Kenow Fire situation.
Key personnel will be on hand to provide an update and to answer any questions, if
possible.
The safety of our residents is Council’s primary concern.
