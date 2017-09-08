Alberta RCMP stats from Labour Day long weekends

Labour Day weekend 2016 (Sept 2-5)
- 2 people died in motor vehicle collisions while 49 people were injured.
- 6 motorcyclists were involved in injury collisions
- 90 people were charged with impaired driving
- 4 people were injured in off-road collisions while 1 person died
Labour Day weekend 2017 (Sept. 1-4)
- 8 people died and 18 were injured in motor vehicle collisions
- 1 motorcyclists died and 4 were injured in collisions\
- 46 people have been charged with impaired driving, while 27 investigations remain open
- 4 people were injured in off-road collisions
The RCMP remind drivers that sharing the road is key to traffic safety. With the back to school season underway, motorists are asked to be mindful of their speed in school zones and to watch out for increased number of pedestrians and buses as students head back to class.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.