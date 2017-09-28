Lethbridge home invasion and machete attack

On September 23, 2017 police were at Chinook Regional Hospital in response to an unrelated matter when a 24-year-old man attended with injuries to his head. He told hospital staff he had been attacked by two unknown males after they forced their way into his southside home. One of the males was in possession of a machete and struck the victim in the head. The assailants tied the victim up and searched his home before fleeing with his wallet and cellphone. A friend transported the victim to hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.
The suspects are described as black males. The first male, who was smaller in stature, was wearing a black Adidas hoodie with the hood up and a toque. He was in possession of a two foot machete with an orange handle. The second male, was dressed all in black. Both men were described as speaking a foreign language to one another and having African accents when they spoke to the victim.
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to contact police at 403-328-4444 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com
