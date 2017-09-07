Lethbridge Police establish Safe Exchange Zone

“We have always advised people to meet in a public place to complete transactions that have been arranged online, as opposed to inviting a stranger to their home or workplace,” said Cst. Steve Baker, Community Liaison Officer. “Now that most of the construction on our building has been completed, we’re able to provide a safe zone that is accessible and CCTV monitored.”
Police recommend that anyone meeting face-to-face to complete an online transaction should do so in a public place, be accompanied by another person, inspect the item before exchanging any money or in-kind goods and do not give personal or banking information over the internet.
