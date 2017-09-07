Recent

Weather

Thursday, September 7, 2017

Lethbridge Police establish Safe Exchange Zone


Lethbridge Police Service  -  The Lethbridge Police Service has implemented a Safe Exchange Zone to provide extra security for online buyers and sellers meeting in person to exchange goods.   In addition, the safe zone can also be used in custody situations where parents require a neutral location to exchange children.  Two parking spaces in the front lot of the police station, 135 1 Avenue South, have been designated as a safe zone and police are encouraging members of the public to use them.

“We have always advised people to meet in a public place to complete transactions that have been arranged online, as opposed to inviting a stranger to their home or workplace,” said Cst. Steve Baker, Community Liaison Officer. “Now that most of the construction on our building has been completed, we’re able to provide a safe zone that is accessible and CCTV monitored.”

Police recommend that anyone meeting face-to-face to complete an online transaction should do so in a public place, be accompanied by another person, inspect the item before exchanging any money or in-kind goods and do not give personal or banking information over the internet.

No comments:

Post a Comment

Thanks for taking the time to comment. Comments are moderated before being published. Please be civil.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Infinite Scroll

Infinite Scroll